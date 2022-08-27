Before the much-awaited India vs Pakistan contest in Asia Cup 2022, star cricketers from India and Pakistan have been busy meeting with fans outside the training facility in Dubai. UAE. Virat Kohli has made headlines every since landing in UAE for he has not said 'No' to any fan for a selfie. He has been happy to click pictures with everyone, whether from India or Pakistan. Not to forget, Kohli is as popular across the border as he is here due to his cricketing skills. Kohli met 2 Pakistani fans on Thursday and made their day.

On Friday, Rohit Sharma trended on social media and the reason was same: he met a Pakistani fan who was requesting him for a picture on the sidelines of the training session and the India captain did not disappoint the fans. He walked up to them and despite there being a barricade, he managed to give him a hug too.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma Hug Pakistan Fan, Moment To Watch pic.twitter.com/xSvYT1QuMJ August 26, 2022

Not just the fans meeting their star cricketers but players from two countries have been embracing each other as well. Kohli has met both Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi on the sidelines and botht the videos have gone viral. Shaheen was, in fact, recording wishing best for Kohli, saying 'ham aapke ke liye dua kar rahe hai app form mein aaye'. The video has won the internet.

But soon the India and Pakistani cricketers will move on from this friendly behaviour to compete hard against each other. Not to forget, India will be eyeing a revenge for losing the contest last year to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022. That match turned out to be a rather-one sided contest with Pakistan outplayin Virat Kohli's India in all departments.

However, this year, India look in much better shape and form and will be a tough side to beat.