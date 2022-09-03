Ahead the blockbuster clash against India on Sunday (September 4), Pakistan have faced another injury blow to their bowling attack as right-arm fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available. Pakistan are set to take on India in the T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match and Dahani has been sidelined due to a suspected side strain. The player got injured during the clash against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday (September 2).

As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament.

On the other hand, India have faced a major blow themselves as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament. Axar Patel, who performed in the West Indies series, has been named his replacement. Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon.

Jadeja played a key role in India's victory over Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match. The all-rounder played a crucial knock of 35 runs to guide the team to victory with Hardik Pandya anchoring the innings on the other end. India triumphed over Pakistan by five wickets in a tight contest.