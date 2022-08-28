Rohit Sharma won the toss in the opening game vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 and opted to bowl first. Team India captain dropped a bombshell when he said that Rishabh Pant was not playing the game vs Pakistan. Instead, Rohit went for Dinesh Karthik as he needed a finisher down the batting order. India got off to a good start as they removed Pakistan captain Babar Azam and their No 3 Fakhar Azam quickly.

Just before the game, Vijay Deverakonda whose new film Liger has jut released was seen chatting with Star Sports presenter and experts from the ground. He was asked if who he was looking forward to bat and he took the name of Virat Kohli.

"I am very high on energy. I am hopeful that Kohli will hit at least a 50 today. Once he gets over 20, he can cross the mark. It`s his 100th match and I can`t wait to see it," said the Liger actor during the pre-match presentation at the Dubai International stadium. Irfan Pathan had earlier stressed on Kohli`s energy on the field which aligned with the south star`s remarks.

All eyes will be on Kohli who is coming into the contest after a log gap. Virat has been in poor form and it was telling with series of low scores since IPL 2022. He had a poor IPL as well tour of England where runs refused to come from his bat. In an interview to Star Sports, Kohli mentioned that he was not at his best as far as his mental health was concerned and faked his intensity at times. Virat is also playing his 100th T20I. The game vs Pakistan is his 100th T20, making him a rare cricketer with 100 games each in all formats of the game.