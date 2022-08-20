Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, confirmed by Pakistan Cricket's Twitter handle on Saturday (August 20). It is a huge blow to the Pakistan squad as the left-arm pacer is one of the key assets for Babar Azam-led side. Afridi's absence will be felt in the Pakistan side just like Jasprit Bumrah's in the Men in Blue squad. Notably, Shaheen was influential in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash when he took out KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli in one night. (Asia Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India squad due to THIS reason)

Shaheen has been ruled out due to an injury while playing. Shaheen got his right knee ligament injury during Pakistan's Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle last month. The left-arm pacer was included in the Netherlands tour but played no part in it. Along with Asia Cup 2022, Afridi has been advised to rest for 6-8 weeks and will miss out on the England series as well.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports. This means Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England, but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022. Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle," PCB wrote in statement. (Virat Kohli's insane numbers at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check stats HERE)

