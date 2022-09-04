India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s side look to continue WINNING march
Check India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup Match in Dubai Live Cricket Score and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Sunday (September 4) HERE.
Trending Photos
India will take on Pakistan for the second time in a span of 10 days, as they begin their campaign in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). Both teams will look to make a winning start to their Super four campaign. India will look to continue their winning spree in the tournament with wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in their previous matches.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will be wary of the good record of India against them in the last five T20Is. India has managed to secure wins in the last four matches of the five played between the two sides. With both sides facing injury concerns, it will be interesting to see how their playing 11 shapes up.
We are officially in the #GreatestRivalry season... yet again!
Are you ready to #BelieveInBlue in Round 2?
DP World #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK | Today, 6 PM | Star Sports/StarGold/Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/EgDnkKFiVS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2022
Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury, while Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is out for the game with a side strain. India will again face the dilemma of choosing between Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik, with the former bringing in the X-factor, while the latter being in great form as a finisher.
The Indian management would be happy with the performance of Virat Kohli in the last match, with opener KL Rahul also spending some much required time in the middle.
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming details, TV Timing
Check TV Timing and Live Streaming details of India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match here.
The #GreatestRivalry returns in DP World #AsiaCup2022!
Need we say more? #INDvPAK #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/6JdAodBW5B
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2022.
More Stories