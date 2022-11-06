Babar Azam-led Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 courtesy their win over Bangladesh in the last Group 2 encounter. They were massively helped by South Africa's shock loss to Netherlands earlier. Pakistan with 6 points made it to the semifinals while SA go home with 5 points. Bangladesh too had a golden chance to make the semifinals but they could not deliver the punch required to qualify. It would not be wrong to say that Pakistan have been both lucky and gutsy to have reached the semifinals of the World Cup. Their tournament started off on a bad note but it only peaked after some early blows.

Pakistan's road to semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022:

Loss to India in the first match

Pakistan came to the match as underdogs but held control of the game for half of the match. The game had its own swings and twists. After having asked India to chase 160, Pakistan had them struggling at 45 for 4 at the 10-over mark. But then Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya combined to play steady the ship and later Virat came to his best to take India through.

Loss to Zimbabwe:

That was one shocking defeat. Zimbabwe caused a big upset, beating Pakistan by 1 run in their second match of the tournament. Babar Azam was shocked at the end of the game and it reflected on the faces of his players. Pakistan played the poorest quality of cricket in this match, allowing Zimbabwe to defend a low total of 130. That loss almost knocked out Pakistan out of the tournament. Zimbabwe had taken the revenge of Fake Mr Bean, that became an internet sensation.

Win vs Netherlands:

Pakistan registered their first win of the tournament when they beat Netherlands in their third match of the tournament. Mohammad Wasim Jr shone through to restrict Zimbabwe for just 91. Later, they chased down the target within 14 overs and brought their campaign back on track. However, Pakistan still needed some results to go in their favour and they were required to win both of their remaining matches vs South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.

Beat South Africa:

Pakistan's best display of the tournament so far. They brought their best game to the table and beat Proteas men by 33 runs in a rain curtailed match decided by DLS method. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up 3 wickets to make a strong statement on his fitness while they also discovered the raw talent of Mohammad Haris, whose cameo set the tone for batting lineup. That win made Pakistan believe more.

Beat Bangladesh to qualify:

Pakistan were motivated to win this match. South Africa's loss to Netherlands in the match earlier had given them the easy way to qualify now. Win and go through. That is exactly what they did. Babar Azam wa asked to bowl first and they restricted Bangladesh to 127/8. Pakistan had its moments of nervousness in the chase but in the end, they did it easily with 5 wickets in hand and plenty of balls remanining.