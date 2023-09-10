WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Special Gift For ‘New Dad’ Jasprit Bumrah

After the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash was moved to Reserve Day on Sunday (September 10), pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi presented Jasprit Bumrah a gift for becoming a father. Bumrah returned home from Sri Lanka before India's Asia Cup match against Nepal for the birth of his first child with wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Bumrah announced the birth of his son Angad on a post on social media, "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it – Jasprit and Sanjana."

Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2023

The electrifying match between India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 was called off and moved for a reserve day as rain did not allow any play after 24.1 overs on Sunday. The play was halted for almost four hours today as the rain kept on coming back. India will resume their innings tomorrow.

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Earlier, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs. Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.

Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play. Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings.

This was the second time in the tournament that rain has played spoilsport in a clash involving the traditional rivals, as both teams also squared off in the group stage, with India posting a total of 266 in the first innings. However, rain washed out the game thereafter.

However, unlike the last clash, a reserve day was announced for the Super Four clash by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday. India will resume their innings from 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat and Rahul at the crease.