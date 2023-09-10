The round two between India and Pakistan was also washed out by rain yet again on Sunday (September 10) and it irritated a lot of cricket fans because this was the second time that the two teams locked horns and the game did not get completed. The weather was not kind for cricket conditions after 20 overs were bowled in the first innings of Team India and once the rain started at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, it took away the game forcing it to be shifted on the reserve day (tomorrow).

Fans on social media expressed their frustration while some of them trolled the Sri Lanka Cricket Board for poor drainage system at the facility. Some fans even posted video of a Helicopter being used to dry the ground during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) saying that Sri Lanka should have tried the fan instead of trying to dry the ground conditions with fans and other things. (Follow LIVE updates from IND vs PAK Reserve Day Clash HERE)

After being put to bat first, Team India meant business as captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill handed their side a fiery start in the class. The duo put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs. (Reserve Day Clash A Huge Disadvantage For India, Check Why Here)

Checkout the reactions and video here:

Asian Cricket Council should consider using helicopter to dry the ground, as Pakistan has already done so during the PSL.#AsiaCup2023#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/9R18kiuW3Z — Zia Hameed Abbasi (@ZiaAbbasi96) September 10, 2023

Dear Srilanka This helicopter is available on rent that you can use to dry ground،. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/0en8vLSIJS — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) September 10, 2023

ASIA CUP 2023: 9th ODI v Match



Now its not possible to see to start the match again today. Let's see tomorrow's match will begin or if the same situation will also happen tomorrow.#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #PakvsInd #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup #CricketTwitter … pic.twitter.com/SZxXVomof7 Asia Cup (@AsiaCup_23) September 10, 2023

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs. Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play. Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings.

Earlier, in the tournament, both teams squared off in the group stage, with India posting a total of 266 in the first innings. However, rain washed out the game thereafter.

However, unlike the last clash, a reserve day was announced for the Super Four clash by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday.