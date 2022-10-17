T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami gives tips to Shaheen Afridi, video HERE

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was seen catching up with Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi. As Shami prepares for the T20 World Cup with Team India's warmup match against Australia, Afridi's Pakistan are set to face England in their warm-up game. The opening game will be for both players will India vs Pakistan on Sunday (October 23). Shami has come in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah in the India squad whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi is coming back from a knee injury that ruled him out for 3 months.

In India's warm-up against Australia, Mohammed Shami successfully defended 11 runs off the last over as the Men in Blue clinched victory on Monday (October 17) in Brisbane. Shami bowled only one over, which had four wickets in it, with one being a run-out. Australia were restricted to 180 after India scored 186 in the first innings. Australia needed 11 runs off the last 6 balls and Mohammed Shami was right on the money for India to spoil the Australian party.

The experienced pacer Shami was seen talking to the Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket's Twitter handle.

Checkout the video below...

The Men in Green who are the 2009 T20 World Cup champions will lock horns with arch-rivals India in the Super 12 clash on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It will be interesting to see what playing eleven both captain field for the blockbuster clash with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out for the Men in Blue and on the other hand Shaheen Shah Afridi is available for selection returning from injury after three months.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.