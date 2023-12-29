IND Vs SA 1st Test: Blame Game Begins In India Camp After Loss In Centurion As Rohit Sharma Says, 'Guys Have Come...'

Team India displayed one of their worst performances in Test match cricket in a long time. The defeat by an inninings and 32 runs in hands of South Africa is their fifth straight loss in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealan, Australia) countries. This is also the first time India have lost by this margin under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and only the third time since the start of 2015. Fair to say, this defeat will stay in memory for a long time and India will have to put up a brave fight in the 2nd Test to make up for the defeat here in Centurion.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was very critical of his team's effort in the 1st Test. He was particularly unhappy with the way the Men in Blue batted in the two innings. "We were not good enough to win. Having been put into bat, KL batted well to get us that score but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat. If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that," said Rohit as he made assessment of the team.

That's that from the Test at Centurion.



South Africa win by an innings and 32 runs, lead the series 1-0.



Scorecard - https://t.co/032B8Fmvt4 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Sd7hJSxqGK— BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2023

Rohit did not stop himself from criticising the experienced cricketers in the team who have travelled and played in South Africa before. He said, "Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan. Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well. This is a boundary scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn't bat well in both innnings, that's why we stand here."

The Indian skipper, however, said that the only positive for them in this Test match was way how KL Rahul batted in the first innings. When chips were down, Rahul raises his hand up and scored a magnificent hundred. That hundred was the reason India could build a fighting 1st innings total of 245. In the 2nd innings, it was Virat Kohli who batted beautifully for 76 off 82 balls but his innings cut short by Marco Jansen. South African pacer enjoyed bowling in the home conditions and completely dominated the proceedings.

"Not too many positives to finish the game within 3 days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch. Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical. Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now," said Rohit as he praised Rahul and vowed to make a strong comeback in the 2nd Test at Cape Town, which starts on January 3.