Team India's premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently won the Purple Cap in the IPL 2022 for taking the most wickets in the season playing for Rajasthan Royals, has revealed his first interaction with former India captain MS Dhoni. Chahal was amazed to see Dhoni's down-to-earth nature. The CSK captain even asked not to call him sir. Chahal received the ODI cap from Dhoni on the tour of Zimbabwe in June 2016 and was later given an opportunity against England in the T20Is.

"I received the ODI cap from the great MS Dhoni. He is a legend and I was with him for the first time. I was not even able to talk in front of him. He talks so nicely that you wonder if he is really Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legend," Chahal said on the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.

"When I met him for the first time in Zimbabwe I used to call him Mahi sir. After a while (later) he called me over and said, 'Mahi, Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Bhai...call me whatever you want but not sir," said Chahal, who emerged the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 taking 27 scalps, with a best of 5/40.

The right-arm leg spinner has grabbed 81 wickets in 46 ODIs at an average of 25.32 and an economy of 4.92 while playing alongside the former World Cup-winning captain.