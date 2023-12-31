Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recalled his old remark of Team India being an "underachieving team" after the Rohit Sharma-led side got thrashed by South Africa in the first Test match at Centurion recently. The series was another chance for India to change their script of never winning a Test series in South Africa but the hosts bowling attack ripped apart the batting lineup of the visitors winning the game by an innings and 32 runs at the SuperSport Park.

Vaughan highlighted the lack of trophies won by Team India despite having such a formidable side while speaking on Fox Sports. India lost the World Cup final before the tour of South Africa and a home series against Australia defeated them in the finale to become World Champions. (Ajinkya Rahane's Cryptic Post After Team India's Huge Defeat Against South Africa In 1st Test Goes Viral - Check)

"Do you think, in terms of cricket, India are one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world?" Vaughan asked former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh, who also part of the panel in Fox Sports.

The Aussie replied, "They haven’t won much in recent times. I think they are [an underachieving side]. They don’t win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill-set."

Micheal Vaughan says india doesn't win anything.

I think he's right with all the resources they have they aren't still #1 team.

What's your take on MV statement

And Mark waugh wants job in india pic.twitter.com/Lu9lKbaxk1 Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) December 31, 2023

"They’ve won in Australia twice [Test series in 2018/19 and 2020/21]. Magnificent, but the last few World Cups, been nowhere, in the last few T20 World Cups, been nowhere. They’re a good team, have got plenty of talent but with all the talent they have and the resource they have, I just don’t think they win."

Coming to the man who has announced his comeback with his bat like always, After a dry spell from 2020-2022, India's star batter Virat Kohli returned to his normal, run-scoring ways with a historic, record-breaking and consistent 2023 as a batter, breaking some massive batting records previously considered untouchable. The star batter went several steps ahead to match the legacy of the Indian great Sachin Tendulkar. (IND vs SA 2nd Test: Huge Injury Scare For Team India As Shardul Thakur Suffers Blow On Shoulder In Practice)

This year will be known as the one of Virat's redemption. Every match, every series, and every tournament saw him grab headlines and re-write record books, even during some occasional off days with the bat. Though Virat's redemption story remains incomplete without the presence of the highly-elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, ICC World Test Championship mace, and the most heartbreaking of them all, an ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at home, Virat's batting still gave millions of his fans immeasurable joy, ecstasy, pride, and many more reasons to consider him their 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time).