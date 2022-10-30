IND vs SA: An Indian with South Africa girlfriend comes to attend epic T20 World Cup clash, WATCH viral video

The big T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and South Africa is upon us. Expect fireworks as this is a match that sees the battle between Indian batters vs the South Africa bowlers. The match will take place at Perth, a ground that is known all over the world for its pace and bounce. Needless to say, there is quality in South African bowling attack that includes the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen. The Indian fans will be in numbers at the Perth stadium to cheer for their team. They are expected to outnumber the South African fans.

Speaking about the fans, a lovely couple were spotted by Indian journalist at Perth, right outside the stadium before the T20 World Cup clash. They boy is an Indian while his girlfriend is a South African. They were wearing the jersey of their favourite teams and had flags of their respective teams painted on their cheeks as well. The Indian fan said that he met his girlfriend in Singapore four years ago and since then the two have been together. They had been long planning to watch an India vs South Africa cricket match but could not do it due to many reasons including Covid. The South African revealed that they had booked a ticket in 2020 for a match but then Covid struck and all plans came crashing down.

Watch the Indian and South Africa couple below:

India will be an eyeing a win to make their chances even stronger for the semi-finals qualification. They have already beaten Babar Azam's Pakistan and Scott Edwards' Netherlands, However, South Africa could just be toughest in the tournament so far. If India win today, they will continue to enjoy a dominance at the top of Group 2 points table. They will have 6 points from 3 games and with two remaining games vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, India's road to semis will be easy.