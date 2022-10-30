IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Weather Report October 23: Will it rain in Perth during India vs South Africa match?

Rohit Sharma-led India will play another high-octane at Perth vs South Africa on Sunday in what would be the last match of the triple-header. Team India have been in terrific form at the moment with two wins in two games. It would be interesting to see how they go against the pace attack of South Africa on Sunday night on a ground. South Africa have a dangerous pace battery in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and Marco Jansen. Jansen has not played a game yet but it is very likely that he picked in place of one spinner in this match as he has had recent success against the Indian batters. Not to forget, India batters have issues with bounce and this match is at Perth, where there is a lot of bounce.

At the same time, our eyes will be on weather. India have been lucky to escape the weather misery so far. Both of their matches have not been rain-affected. Chances are that this IND vs SA match at Perth will also be played with any rain interupption.

According to Bureau of Meteorology, there is just 20 per cent chance of any rain. “Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower. Winds south to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h becoming light in the late evening,” the website reads.

Hence, expect a full match between India and South Africa. The match may get delayed as Pakistan and Netherlands match is going to take place before this clash at the same ground.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has been in sublime form of late. He has already struck two fifties, vs Pakistan and then Netherlands. If they win vs SA tonight, they will further strengthen their semi-finals qualification chances. Let's how Team India goes on this match as it is not going to be easy.