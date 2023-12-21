WATCH: Sanju Samson Shows Off Bicep After Hitting Maiden ODI Century, Video Goes Viral

Sanju Samson has announced his comeback in international cricket with a banger of an innings against South Africa on Thursday at Paarl. The star batter smashed his maiden ODI century for India in the third and final match of the series against the Proteas. Samson scored 108 runs off 114 balls, smashing 6 fours and 3 maximums against South Africa. The Rajasthan Royals captain celebrated his ton in style showing off his bicep.

Samson entered the batting order when Rajat Patidar, a debutant who amassed 22 runs off of 16 deliveries before being removed by Nandre Burger. Sai Sudharsan also lost his wicket shortly after Patidar was dismissed, when he was caught LBW by Hendricks. ('Sanju Samson Lets His Bat Talk,' Fans React As Batter Smashes Ton Against South Africa)

Watch the video here:

The hundred moment of Sanju Samson.

Put to bat first by Proteas, India was off to a decent start. Debutant Rajat Patidar opened the batting with Sai Sudharsan. Patidar targetted pacers Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams, particularly Williams.

However, Patidar's innings was short as he was clean bowled by Nandre Burger for 22 off 16 balls, with three fours and a six. India was 34/1 in 4.4 overs. Sudharshan could not continue with his form, as he was trapped leg-before wicket by Beuran Hendricks for just 10. India was 49/2 in 7.3 overs. India reached the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs.

At the end of the first powerplay, India was 59/2 in 10 overs.

The duo of Sanju Samson, promoted up the order and skipper KL Rahul took India to the 100-run mark in 18.3 overs, bringing some stability. The 52-run partnership between Sanju and KL was ended as Wiaan Mulder removed him for 21 off 35 balls, with two fours. He was caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen. India was 101/3 in 18.5 overs.

Sanju was joined by Tilak Varma at the crease. Samson reached his fourth ODI fifty in 66 balls, with four boundaries to his name. In the face of falling wickets, Sanju played a measured knock instead of opting for a more attacking approach.

Tilak on the hand was struggling to time the ball and changed gears late. India crossed the 150-run mark in 33.1 overs. Tilak removed some pressure from himself in the 39th over, smashing Lizaad for a six and a four. Another six was on a no-ball.

India reached the 200-run mark in 39.2 overs. After smashing Burger for a boundary, Tilak reached his maiden ODI fifty in 75 balls, with five fours and a six. But he was dismissed by spinner Keshav Maharaj for 52 off 77 balls. India was 217/4 in 41.2 overs. Samson reached his maiden century in 110 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Williams finally ended Samson's knock, as he was caught by Reeza Hendricks at extra cover for 108 in 114 balls, with six fours and three sixes. India was 246/5 in 46.2 overs.

India crossed the 250-run mark in 46.1 overs.

Beuran managed to stop India's momentum despite Rinku's fearless cricket from the other end, removing Axar Patel (1) and Washington Sundar (14). India was 277/7 in 48.5 overs. (IND vs SA 3rd ODI: BCCI Provide Injury Update On Ruturaj Gaikwad)

Rinku started the final over by launching Burger for a four and six but was caught by Reeza for 38 off 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes. India ended their innings at 296/8 in 50 overs, with Arshdeep (7*) and Avesh Khan (1*) unbeaten. Beuran (3/63) and Burger (2/64) were the top bowlers for South Africa. Lizaad, Wiaan and Maharaj got a wicket each. (With ANI inputs)