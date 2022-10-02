NewsCricket
IND VS SA

IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan or Sanju Samson? Who will be India captain for ODI series vs South Africa, check here

India squad of SA ODIs: The likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant will not be available as well. That leaves India with the option of Dhawan and Sanju Samson.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan or Sanju Samson? Who will be India captain for ODI series vs South Africa, check here

There is a high chance that BCCI selectors may decide to drop the squad for the ODI series for South Africa ahead of the 2nd IND vs SA T20I that takes in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2). The ODI series will kickstart in Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on October 6. The other 2 ODIs will take place in Delhi and Ranchi respectively. It is expected that either of Shikhar Dhawan or Sanju Samson may be named the India captain for the series vs SA as skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul will fly out to Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup. 

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant will not be available as well. That leaves India with the option of Dhawan and Sanju Samson. Dhawan has led India in such scenarios when the full-strength team is missing, most recently in the West Indies. At the same time, Sanju Samson recently led India A vs the New Zealand A at home. Sanju is also a good captain. As per a report in InsideSport, Dhawan is likely to be named as captain. "Rohit, Virat and all T20 World Cup-bound players will be rested from the ODI series. Shikhar will lead the side. The squad will be announced after 3rd ONE DAY between India-A vs NewZealand," a BCCI official told the publication.

The series will also give ample number of chances to test India's bench strength. Expect a new India playing 11 altogether as most of the routine players will be flown to Australia. Rajat Patidar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Yashaswi Jaiswal was big contenders for an Indian call-up. It is expected that Umesh Yadav will be in the ODI squad to provide some experience in the pace bowling department. 

Live Tv

Ind vs SAShikhar DhawanSanju SamsonIndia captain for South Africa ODIsWho will be India captain for ODI series vs SAHardik PandyaRajat PatidarIshan KishanPrithvi Shaw

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day