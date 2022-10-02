IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan or Sanju Samson? Who will be India captain for ODI series vs South Africa, check here

There is a high chance that BCCI selectors may decide to drop the squad for the ODI series for South Africa ahead of the 2nd IND vs SA T20I that takes in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2). The ODI series will kickstart in Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on October 6. The other 2 ODIs will take place in Delhi and Ranchi respectively. It is expected that either of Shikhar Dhawan or Sanju Samson may be named the India captain for the series vs SA as skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul will fly out to Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant will not be available as well. That leaves India with the option of Dhawan and Sanju Samson. Dhawan has led India in such scenarios when the full-strength team is missing, most recently in the West Indies. At the same time, Sanju Samson recently led India A vs the New Zealand A at home. Sanju is also a good captain. As per a report in InsideSport, Dhawan is likely to be named as captain. "Rohit, Virat and all T20 World Cup-bound players will be rested from the ODI series. Shikhar will lead the side. The squad will be announced after 3rd ONE DAY between India-A vs NewZealand," a BCCI official told the publication.

The series will also give ample number of chances to test India's bench strength. Expect a new India playing 11 altogether as most of the routine players will be flown to Australia. Rajat Patidar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Yashaswi Jaiswal was big contenders for an Indian call-up. It is expected that Umesh Yadav will be in the ODI squad to provide some experience in the pace bowling department.