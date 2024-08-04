IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Hilariously Threatens To Punch Washington Sundar - WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is an extremely entertaining cricketer when he bats, but there is one more thing he's good at - making fans and his teammates smile on various occasions. Similarly, during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, as Washington Sundar withdrew from bowling a delivery, Rohit hilariously threatened to beat him up in a very funny way.

It happened during the 33rd over of the first innings when Sri Lanka were batting. After the dismissal of Janith Liyanage, Sundar stopped from bowling the second ball of the over which led to Rohit Sharma's hilarious reaction leaving the fans and even commentators laughing. (IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's Intense Stare At Arshdeep Singh Following India's Draw Against Sri Lanka Goes Viral)

Watch the video here...

The spinner faced issues once again, withdrawing from bowling for the second consecutive time. This prompted an interesting reaction from skipper Rohit Sharma. The talismanic Indian batter, positioned at first slip, expressed his frustration with a witty remark, humorously threatening to beat up the spinner.

Known for his hilarious on-field antics, Rohit caused laughter in the Indian camp with his sense of humor. Meanwhile, Sundar has enjoyed stellar success in the game, having taken three crucial wickets so far in the match.

In other news, on the occasion of Friendship Day, Indian veteran Shikhar Dhawan opened up on bonding with his batting partner Rohit Sharma and named a song that the 'Hitman' liked to sing while they batted together.

Though the International Day of Friendship is observed on July 30 worldwide, India observes Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year. (IND vs SL: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral As India Batters Choke In 1st ODI Vs Sri Lanka, See PICS)

Speaking to Star Sports, Dhawan said about Rohit, "I have opened with him for 8-10 years, so I have a strong bond with him. He is a gem of a person. Usse bada achha lagta tha jab mai ek gaana gaata tha pitch pe (he used to like it a lot whenever I sang one particular song), 'putt jattan de bulaonde bakre'. So he would look at me and then sing the same song. It is one moment that repeated often. He remembered a couple of lines from the song, which he used to sing and then laugh."

Shikhar and Rohit are one of the most successful opening pairs in the history of modern-day cricket. The partnership at the top developed during the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 when Rohit was promoted from middle-order to the opening slot along with Shikhar, who was just trying to solidify his spot in the team back then.

From 2011-2022 in 173 innings, they both scored 6,984 runs together at an average of 40.84, with 22 century partnerships and 22 half-century partnerships. Their best partnership was of 210 runs. They together starred in some of India's most memorable wins of 2010s, mainly in the white-ball cricket, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph.

While Shikhar last played an international match for India in December 2022 against Bangladesh, Rohit recently led India to a memorable ICC T20 World Cup win against South Africa in the finals in June and is currently leading the ODI side in preparations for ICC Champions Trophy during the ongoing tour against Sri Lanka. (With ANI Inputs)