After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka bounced back from 101/5 to post a solid total of 230 runs. Dunith Wellalage's fifty which got three crucial partnerships enroute his innings helped the hosts get in the game against a high quality Indian side. Chasing 231, captain Rohit Sharma picked up right from where he left last month with his tremendous form with a 33-ball half-century. India were 71 without a loss but Sri Lanka came in handy for their skipper Asalanka who in the end became the hero for his side with his bowling.

Duo of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer built a steady partnership but their stand was broken with wickets in back to back overs. (IND vs SL: Janith Liyanage's Controversial Walk-Off Despite Being Not Out Leaves Sri Lankan Dressing Room In Shock During First ODI)

In the end it came to Shivam Dube who almost got the job done for the Men in Blue. India needed 1 run with a wicket in hand after Dube's dismissal but Arshdeep Singh went for the big one and got LBW which handed a draw to both sides. Kohli sitting with Gambhir in the dressing room was shocked along with his coach after the match turned out of India's favour at the last moment.

Kohli & Gambhir's reaction when Arshdeep's wicket fell and match got tied.

The total was better than what it looked on the board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it. Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls. Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored.

Chasing, skipper Rohit Sharma made 58 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) also chipped in with contributions but couldn't finish off the game.Charith Asalanka (3/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/58) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. ('IPL Wala Hai Kya': KL Rahul's Hilarious Discussion With Rohit Sharma Goes Viral - WATCH)

Brief Score: Sri Lanka: 230 for 8 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 56, Dunith Wellalage 67 not out, Axar Patel 2/33, Kuldeep Yadav 1/33).India: 230 all out in 47.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 58; Charith Asalanka 3/30, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/58).