IND vs SL Live Streaming 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma-led Team India are all set to take on the hosts in the second match of the ongoing ODI series at the R Premadasta Stadium in Colombo today. Team India will be looking to bounce back in the series after the 1st ODI encounter ended in a draw after the Men in Blue lost 2 consecutive wickets. On Friday, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka played a pivotal role in securing the tie by claiming two crucial wickets. Asalanka, who bowled the 48th over while India was chasing a target of 231, dismissed Shivam Dube lbw for 25 and then removed Arshdeep Singh, leading to India being bowled out for 230 in reply to Sri Lanka's 230-8. With no provision for a Super Over, the match ended in a tie, marking the second such result between these teams in the 50-over format. As a result, the series stands level at 0-0 heading into the second game.

With no Super Over available, the game ended in a tie— the second such result between the two teams in the 50-over format—leaving the series level at 0-0 as they head into the second match. Dunith Wellalage was a standout performer, contributing an unbeaten 67 in Sri Lanka's innings and claiming two wickets, including the dismissal of Indian captain Rohit Sharma for 58 with his left-arm spin.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Asalanka both took three wickets each, disrupting the Indian batting line-up with regular breakthroughs. KL Rahul, who scored 31, and Axar Patel, with 33, put up a valiant effort in a sixth-wicket partnership of 57, but their departures saw India falter. Dube, despite hitting two sixes in his 24-ball innings, couldn't secure the win for his team.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:

When is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?- Date

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, August 4.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will begin at 2:30 PM (IST).

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI going to be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the IND vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI can be live-streamed on Sonyliv app.

IND vs SL 2ND ODI

Probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Mohamed Shiraz/Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando



Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul,/Rishabh Pant Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Khaleel Ahmed