हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Check Prithvi Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh's reaction after batsman steals the show in series opener

Chasing a modest target of 263, Prithvi Shaw provided India with a perfect start and gathered 43 runs in just just 24 deliveries, which included nine boundaries.

IND vs SL: Check Prithvi Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh&#039;s reaction after batsman steals the show in series opener
Prithvi Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh's reaction after 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Prithvi Shaw was in fine touch in the series opener between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday as the Men In Blue thrashed the hosts by seven wickets. Chasing a modest target of 263, Shaw provided India with a perfect start and gathered 43 runs in just just 24 deliveries, which included nine boundaries.

Shaw along with stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan added 58 runs for the first wicket, before Dhananjaya de Silva provided the hosts with the first breakthrough. 

Shaw's blistering knock was lauded by experts and fans, which also included the cricketer's rumoured girlfriend, actress Prachi Singh.

Prachi took to Instagram and shared a story praising her rumored beau. The first image of the story had Shaw's stats from the match, where she wrote, "The best". The second image was of the batsman from the post-match presentation ceremony, in which she wrote: "Well Deserved". Shaw was named player of the match for his remarkable display on the pitch.   

Prithvi Shaw rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh

"It’s fine now (about the blow to the helmet). Rahul sir didn’t say anything, I just went with my instinct and waited for the loose balls. Obviously wanted to keep the scoreboard ticking and yeah. Pitch was very nice. The first innings also was good but I think it got better in the second innings. Enjoy pace. Maybe after being hit on the head, I lost a bit of focus," said at the presentation. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka
Next
Story

Raj Kundra arrested: A look into former Rajasthan Royals' co-owner IPL controversies

Must Watch

PT13M18S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day