After a clean sweep in the ODI-series, India started their T20I campaign right where they left off. After winning the first T20I against the West Indies with ease, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will face the Windies once again at the Warner Park, Basseterre on the island of St Kitts. The match will start at 8pm and the toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM (IST).

Weather report

It is likely that rain would not spoil the second T20I between India and West Indies. However, it will remain a bit cloudy and breezy but the chances of rain are as low as 10 percent. The average score can be expected between 170-180 runs and chasing would be a preferred option on this kind of pitch. Warner Park will be green and fresh with expectations that the ball would come onto the bat nicely.

India won the first match by a big margin. The visitors are yet to lose a single match on their tour of the Caribbean. Men in Blue thrashed Men in Maroon 3-0 in the ODI series. It is not just about winning the series but India are also trying to finalize their T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup.

Iyer could be replaced by Deepak Hooda, who made his T20I debut this year after an exceptionally brilliant season with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Hooda has played six games for India so far in which he has scored 205 runs which also includes a century against Ireland. He is striking the ball at 172.26 and is averaging 68.33.

Full Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan