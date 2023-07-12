IND Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica, 730PM IST, July 12 To 16

Team India will go up against West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at the Windsor Park Stadium at Roseau, Dominica starting on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s side are expected to have a couple of new faces with Yashasvi Jaiswal making his Test debut while Ishan Kishan is in line to replace KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper in the side.

Apart from these two, India could also hand a Test debut to Bengal and Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar as the third seamer in the side apart from Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Skipper Rohit made it clear on the eve of the match that India will only play two spinners, which means off-spinner and world No. 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin will return to the side to partner all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin was kept on the bench for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia last month.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be led by opener Kraigg Brathwaite. They will have Test specialists like opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, in the lineup apart from the likes of Jermaine Blackwood and Kemar Roach.



The Windies have never won a Test match against India in the last 21 years and Team India will like to continue that record in Dominica as well.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Details

Venue: Windsor Park Stadium, Roseau, Dominica

Date & Time: July 12 to 16, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Kraigg Brathwaite

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs WI 1st Test Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua de Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel