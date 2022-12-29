India captain Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya meet ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash, check pics HERE

Team India's captain Hardik Pandya along with his brother Krunal Pandya met 'KGF' actor Yash on Thursday (December 29). The likely candidate to replace Rohit Sharma as the full-time skipper of the Men in Blue, Hardik posted a couple of pictures with Yash and brother Krunal. The post went viral and got over 2 million likes on Instagram in just a couple of hours. Hardik captioned the post, "KGF 3."

Earlier this year, the producer of KGF 2 Vijay Kiragandur revealed that there will be another movie and the filmmakers are planning to create a Marvel-style franchise of it.

"Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man Home Coming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily," replied the producer to Dainik Bhaskar when asked about will there be any new actor replacing Yash as Rocky in the movie.

Coming to Pandya, the India squad for the three-match T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka has been announced and he has been given the duty to lead the Men in Blue in the T20I series, whereas Rohit Sharma will return for the ODI series. Hardik will continue to lead Team India in T20Is as Rohit is yet to recover from his thumb injury. The full-time skipper is currently in Maldives taking a break from cricket and enjoying some family time.