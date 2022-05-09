हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

India not our enemy: Danish Kaneria blasts Shahid Afridi over 'inciting religious sentiments' remark

Kaneria has reacted to this comment from Afridi, giving a fitting reply to former Pakistan captain, who is not new to controversies   

India not our enemy: Danish Kaneria blasts Shahid Afridi over &#039;inciting religious sentiments&#039; remark
Source: Twitter

After Zee News' EXCLUSIVE interview where Danish Kaneria accused Shahid Afridi of forcing him to convert to Islam, the former Pakistan captain had defended himself by saying that the leg-spinner was trying to incite religious sentiments by giving interview to an enemy nation. 

"If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for. He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments. And the person saying all this, look at his own character," Afridi had said.

Kaneria has reacted to this comment from Afridi, giving a fitting reply to him. 

Kaneria has clearly said that India is not Pakistan's enemy country. Rather the enemy are those 'who instigate people in the name of religion'. 

“India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel,” tweeted Kaneria on Monday. 

When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed,” he added.

Kaneria played 61 Tests for Pakistan and has picked up 261 wickets. 

"India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel," tweeted Kaneria on Monday. The spinner has bagged 261 wickets in 61 Test matches for Pakistan.

“When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed,” he added.

“Yes, Afridi used to often tell me to convert to Islam. But, I never used to take him seriously. I believe in my religion and it does not depend on cricket,” Kanera had told Zee News.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketShahid AfridiDanish Kaneria
Next
Story

IPL 2022: RCB batters were TARGETING SRH pacer Umran Malik, reveals Wanindu Hasaranga

Must Watch

PT6M19S

Encroachment from Jasola to Kalindikunj