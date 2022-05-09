After Zee News' EXCLUSIVE interview where Danish Kaneria accused Shahid Afridi of forcing him to convert to Islam, the former Pakistan captain had defended himself by saying that the leg-spinner was trying to incite religious sentiments by giving interview to an enemy nation.

"If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for. He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments. And the person saying all this, look at his own character," Afridi had said.

Kaneria has reacted to this comment from Afridi, giving a fitting reply to him.

We take you through 5 controversies #ShahidAfridi has been involved in#DanishKaneria https://t.co/vQy6gybEMa — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 7, 2022

Kaneria has clearly said that India is not Pakistan's enemy country. Rather the enemy are those 'who instigate people in the name of religion'.

“India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel,” tweeted Kaneria on Monday.

When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed,” he added.

Kaneria played 61 Tests for Pakistan and has picked up 261 wickets.

“Yes, Afridi used to often tell me to convert to Islam. But, I never used to take him seriously. I believe in my religion and it does not depend on cricket,” Kanera had told Zee News.