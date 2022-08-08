Here's why Harshal Patel has not been picked in India squad for Asia Cup 2022

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022 was announced on Monday (August 8). The BCCI selectors have included Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the 15-man squad for the continental tournament. Kohli had taken a rest while Rahul had been out because of a groin injury and then Covid-19. One of the biggest misses for India is Jasprit Bumrah who is absent because of a back injury. Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup that has been schedule later this year, Bumrah needs to be take care of. Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson don't find a place in the squad while Shreyas Iyer has been kept as a standby alongwith Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

The other big name missing in the squad is Harshal Patel. Harshal has featured for India in all games when he has been fit. He has played in 17 matches, picking up 23 wickets at an economy of 8.58. However, the 31-year-old has not been picked due to an injury. "Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru," read the BCCI release. Harshal has been suffering from a side strain, hence misses out on the selection.

Notes -

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.



Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys. August 8, 2022

Both Bumrah and Harshal are key bowlers for India in World Cup. Their good health is key to India's success as India aim for their second World Cup trophy in Australia. Their absence gives the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan a chance to continue the good work they have been doing.

All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli, who has been out of form for many seasons now. He took a break and India's first game of the Asia Cup vs Pakistan will be also be his first game after the long break from international cricket. India will be hoping he comes back to form in the first match itself to increase the chane of the defending champions.