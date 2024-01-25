India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online?

As the excitement builds in the cricketing world, India's U-19 cricket team is set to face Ireland in a crucial encounter at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 25, 2024. This match holds significant importance for India as a victory could secure their spot in the Super Six stage of the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming, telecast, and other details.

It's a double-header on Thursday at the #U19WorldCup _



Who are you cheering for? pic.twitter.com/yn6XbLU8EN — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 25, 2024

Match Details

Date: January 25, 2024 (Thursday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Previous Performances

In their opening match, India showcased a dominant performance against Bangladesh, winning by 84 runs. Opener Adarsh Singh's impressive 76 and Saumy Pandey's four-wicket haul were the highlights. Ireland, on the other hand, defeated the United States but faced a setback against Bangladesh.

Points Table

As of now, India leads Group A with two points and an impressive net run rate of +1.680. Ireland follows closely with two points from two games and a net run rate of +1.171.

Live Streaming Details

When is the scheduled date for the India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match?

The India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match is set to take place on January 25 (Thursday).

At what specific time will the India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match commence?

The kick-off for the India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match is slated for 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the designated venue for the India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match?

The clash between India U-19 and Ireland U-19 in the World Cup 2024 will unfold at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Which television channel will broadcast the India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match live?

The live telecast of the India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.

Where can one access free live streaming of the India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match?

To watch the India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match live for free, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live streaming.

Full Squads

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

Ireland U19: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter (wk), Gavin Roulston, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux (c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Weldon, Daniel Forkin, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Finn Lutton