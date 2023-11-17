trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689215
Indian Fans React As Umpire Richard Kettleborough Set To Officiate In India Vs Australia Final Of Cricket World Cup 2023, Here's Why They Are Unhappy

Indian cricket enthusiasts vividly recall the disappointments in major tournaments where India faced defeats in the finals or crucial knockout stages.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the Cricket World Cup 2023 final showdown between India and Australia, the announcement of match officials has stirred a sense of unease among Indian fans. The focus of concern is on Richard Kettleborough, the on-field umpire, who has been a part of India's heartbreaks in crucial matches over the past decade.

Indian cricket enthusiasts vividly recall the disappointments in major tournaments where India faced defeats in the finals or crucial knockout stages. The common factor in all these heartbreaks was the presence of Richard Kettleborough as the umpire. The consecutive losses in the 2014 World Cup final, 2015 World Cup semi-final, 2016 World Cup semi-final, 2017 Champions Trophy final, and 2019 World Cup semi-final have left a lasting impact on fans' psyche.

A Superstitious Hope

With Kettleborough set to officiate in yet another crucial match for India, fans express concerns about the possibility of a "panoti," a term colloquially used to describe a jinx or bad luck. The hope is that the umpire's presence does not bring about another heartbreak in this World Cup final.

Official Announcement Raises Eyebrows

The ICC's recent announcement of match officials for the final has triggered a mixed reaction among fans. Richard Kettleborough, along with Richard Illingworth, is designated as the on-field umpire for the high-stakes encounter. This revelation has prompted discussions among cricket enthusiasts, who question whether such a significant match should have officials with connections to past heartbreaks.

