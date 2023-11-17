As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the Cricket World Cup 2023 final showdown between India and Australia, the announcement of match officials has stirred a sense of unease among Indian fans. The focus of concern is on Richard Kettleborough, the on-field umpire, who has been a part of India's heartbreaks in crucial matches over the past decade.

Hey Bhagwan, why is this guy still here in India? He should have left with the English team by now, right? _#RichardKettleborough #INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal #NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/vMh9pYcmcg — Sann (@san_x_m) November 17, 2023

Waiting for that person in @icc who made Panauti Richard Kettleborough the umpire for Final #INDvsAUS #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/pz0k2TcMLD — Abhishek Pathak (@gamehhhover) November 17, 2023

Indians : we will win world cup meanwhile : Richard Kettleborough pic.twitter.com/tPgh9LKkDn — Dr.j (@Doctorsaab117) November 17, 2023

News: Richard Kettleborough will be one of the on field umpires for the World Cup Final!

M:- Darr to nahi keh sakte lekin fatt zaroor rhi hai !!_ pic.twitter.com/YTrsjdUU9u — Cyclone (@tony_stark_J) November 17, 2023

Richard Kettleborough will be one of the umpires on 19th November _



What tf you're doing Jay Shah ji, apke rehte ye kaise din dekhne par rhe h _ pic.twitter.com/Jd6Obs00c5 — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) November 17, 2023

Indian cricket enthusiasts vividly recall the disappointments in major tournaments where India faced defeats in the finals or crucial knockout stages. The common factor in all these heartbreaks was the presence of Richard Kettleborough as the umpire. The consecutive losses in the 2014 World Cup final, 2015 World Cup semi-final, 2016 World Cup semi-final, 2017 Champions Trophy final, and 2019 World Cup semi-final have left a lasting impact on fans' psyche.

A Superstitious Hope

With Kettleborough set to officiate in yet another crucial match for India, fans express concerns about the possibility of a "panoti," a term colloquially used to describe a jinx or bad luck. The hope is that the umpire's presence does not bring about another heartbreak in this World Cup final.

Official Announcement Raises Eyebrows

The ICC's recent announcement of match officials for the final has triggered a mixed reaction among fans. Richard Kettleborough, along with Richard Illingworth, is designated as the on-field umpire for the high-stakes encounter. This revelation has prompted discussions among cricket enthusiasts, who question whether such a significant match should have officials with connections to past heartbreaks.