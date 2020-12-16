हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha in playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Pant misses out

BCCI on Wednesday announced playing XI of Team India for the first Test against Australia.

India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha in playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Pant misses out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced playing XI of Team India for the first Test against Australia, which is scheduled to start from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. The match is historic because it will be India's first Day/Night Test outside India.

The BCCI took to Twitter to announce the playing XI for the First Test. Young opener Prithvi Shaw has been included in the playing XI, while Wriddhiman Saha has been selected as the wicketkeeper over Rishabh Pant.

Virat Kohli, who will lead the side in Adeliade, will return to India after the match to attend the birth of his first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead Team India in Virat's absence in the remaining three Tests of the series.

"Firstly we have had mutual understanding and respect over the years. We have had great partnerships batting together which is based on trust and understanding of what needs to be done for the team. Jinx (Rahane) has done a tremendous job in the two practice games that have happened. He seems to be very composed and knows the strengths of our team and how we need to go about things," Kohli had said.

"Actually, the way we have played our cricket has been a collective effort of the whole team. It is a cultural effort and not only down to me strategising in front of people. It is the whole team that is important to it. We already know the template that we play with and how we want to go about things," he added.

It may be recalled that India played two three-day practice matches in order to prepare before the Adelaide Test. Virat did not play in the second Day/Night warm-up match. Rahane led the side in the match which was dominated by Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant as they both hit centuries.

India vs AustraliaAdelaide TestInd Vs Aus
