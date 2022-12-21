India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd Test match online and on TV?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will kickstart on December 22 (Thursday) at Dhaka. India are heading into this Test after a massive win in 1st Test at Chattogram. Bangladesh have a lot to catch up, especially in their batting lineup. The hosts were bowled out for just 150 in the first innings and even in the 2nd innings, take the scores of the openers away, they ran out of gas. The seniors in the team, the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim will need to step up and raise their game in the last Test to ensure India do not run away with the series and make a whitewash on them.

On the other hand, India despite win in the first Test could start the second match on back foot with KL Rahul not starting in the playing 11. Rahul got injured while doing the nets ahead of the match. Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour, who attended the pre-match press conference, said that Rahul looks fine and there is no big worry related to his fitness. However, he added that the doctors will take the last call on his fitness.

If Rahul does not play, his spot will be taken by Abhimany Easwaran, who will make his Test debut, if it happens tomorrow. In absence of Rahul, stand-in vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara will take charge.

Ahead of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh, here's everything you need to know about the match:

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online live stream of IND vs BAN 2nd Test?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will IND vs BAN 2nd Test start?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for IND vs BAN 2nd Test take place?

The toss for the second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

When will IND vs BAN 2nd Test start?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on Thursday, December 22.

Where will IND vs BAN 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.