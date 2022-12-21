topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
INDIA VS BANGLADESH 2022

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd Test match online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match to be played in Dhaka, from Thursday, December 22.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd Test match online and on TV?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will kickstart on December 22 (Thursday) at Dhaka. India are heading into this Test after a massive win in 1st Test at Chattogram. Bangladesh have a lot to catch up, especially in their batting lineup. The hosts were bowled out for just 150 in the first innings and even in the 2nd innings, take the scores of the openers away, they ran out of gas. The seniors in the team, the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim will need to step up and raise their game in the last Test to ensure India do not run away with the series and make a whitewash on them.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2nd Test Predicted Playing 11: Is KL Rahul INJURED and who will REPLACE him? Read here

On the other hand, India despite win in the first Test could start the second match on back foot with KL Rahul not starting in the playing 11. Rahul got injured while doing the nets ahead of the match. Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour, who attended the pre-match press conference, said that Rahul looks fine and there is no big worry related to his fitness. However, he added that the doctors will take the last call on his fitness.

If Rahul does not play, his spot will be taken by Abhimany Easwaran, who will make his Test debut, if it happens tomorrow. In absence of Rahul, stand-in vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara will take charge.

Ahead of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh, here's everything you need to know about the match:

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online live stream of IND vs BAN 2nd Test?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will IND vs BAN 2nd Test start?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for IND vs BAN 2nd Test take place?

The toss for the second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

When will IND vs BAN 2nd Test start?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on Thursday, December 22.

Where will IND vs BAN 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Live Tv

india vs bangladesh 2022Ind vs BanIND vs BAN 2nd TestIND vs BAN 2nd Test LiveKL RahulShakib Al HasanIND vs BAN 2nd Test Live StreamingIND vs BAN 2nd Test TV TimingIND vs BAN 2nd Test Predicted 11IND Predicted 11BAN Predicted 11

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title