India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 3rd ODI match online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match here to be played in Chattogram, on Saturday, December 10.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India will aim to stop Bangladesh from inflicting a 3-0 whitewash on them when they take them on 3rd ODI at Chattogram. India will be missing the services of their captain Rohit Sharma who has injured his thumb. Rohit wanted to take a catch in the 2nd ODI but the ball hit his right thumb and it led to him missing most of the match. He came out to bat after the loss of 7th wicket in the chase of 272 runs. He smashed a quickfire fifty to almost win the match for India but the Men In Blue still fell short by 5 runs. Bangladesh, eventually, won the series 2-0. 

Also Read | India captain Rohit Sharma not OUT of Bangladesh Test series YET, BCCI give BIG update

Not to forget, Bangladesh have never made a clean sweep on Team India ever. So, this is a golden chance for the Tigers to make a 3-0 clean sweep. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been the standout player for Bangladesh. He struck an unbeaten 38 in the first ODI to take Bangladesh past the winning mark and he followed it up with a brilliant century in the second ODI. India will be vary of him in the third ODI.

KL Rahul will be the captain for Team India in absence of Rohit. He has led India before in South Africa. But he failed to win any match there. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as well. He has not had a great time in Bangladesh and would be itching to prove a point or two with the bat as India aim to finish the series on a high and take the momentum into the Test series which starts at the same venue on December 14.     

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match:

When will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be played on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will begin at 11:30 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 11am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

india vs bangladesh 2022Ind vs BanIND vs BAN 3rd ODIKL RahulLitton Kumar DasIndia vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LiveIND vs BAN 3rd ODI LiveIND vs BAN 3rd ODI Live StreamingIND vs BAN 3rd ODI TV TimingIND vs BAN 3rd ODI Predicted 11

