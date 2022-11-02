'KL Rahul is a...', Graeme Swann makes a BIG statement on star Indian batter

KL Rahul stormed back to form on Wednesday with a brilliant fifty vs Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. He smashed 50 off just 32 balls to announce his comeback in the match. His knock included 3 fours and 4 sixes respectively and was one of the best played in this tournament so far. Even before the match, former England captain Graeme Swann said that KL Rahul should not be dropped as he is a class player and his prediction came true as Rohit Sharma did not drop him.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Graeme Swann talked about KL Rahul`s form and whether there is anything holding him back from performing at the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup, "I don`t think there is, I think he`s just out of form, he looked like he was getting back in form at Perth when he smashed one out of the ground but then he ran one down to slip. So, it`s just a batsman who`s trying to play the ball too late at the minute. He needs to get on the front foot more, hit the ball and really watch the ball hard. You definitely can`t drop him, KL Rahul is a potential superstar in the World Cup final. I`d stick with him as Adelaide`s a beautiful batting wicket, so make hay," he said.

Graeme Swann further spoke about how Virat Kohli would be eyeing the conditions at Adelaide as they are very suitable for batting and how he may use the dimensions of the grounds to his advantage, "Well I could only imagine how it makes you feel as a batsman because I never quite had that. But, I know Adelaide as a bowler. You get intimidated, it`s such a good batting wicket.""The square boundaries are very small, smaller than a lot of Indian grounds, tiny, but the straight boundaries are enormous. So, you desperately try and bowl straight to get the guys hit you down the ground. But as soon as people eye on those square boundaries, and Virat is a master doing that, his cover drive and then flicking and pulling, it`s a horrible place to bowl and I think Virat is going to lick his lips and probably score some big runs," he said.