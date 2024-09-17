India vs Bangladesh: IND vs BAN Test Match Preview, Head To Head Stats, Full Squads, Records- Check Details Here

IND vs BAN: The stage is set for another exciting chapter in the India-Bangladesh cricket rivalry, as both teams gear up for a two-match Test series, starting on Thursday, September 19, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be the third Test series between the two nations on Indian soil and the ninth overall. India’s dominance in this fixture has been evident over the years, and they will be keen to maintain their stronghold in the upcoming series.

India vs Bangladesh Test: Head-to-Head

Historically, India has been the superior team in the Test format against Bangladesh. Out of the 13 Test matches played between the two sides, India has claimed victory in 11, with two matches ending in a draw. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has yet to register a win in Test cricket against India, a record they will be eager to change.

India has won seven out of the eight previous series between the two nations, with the other series ending in a draw. With India in pursuit of securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, this series holds significant importance for Rohit Sharma and his men. A convincing performance here could provide a boost to their WTC campaign.

Bangladesh Thrashed Pakistan Recently

Although Bangladesh is yet to taste victory in this fixture, they arrive with confidence, having secured a historic clean sweep series win over Pakistan recently. The visitors will be banking on the form of key players like Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Raza, who played instrumental roles in their success against Pakistan. This young Bangladeshi team will look to carry that momentum into the series and push India to the limit.

IND vs BAN: Key Stats And Records

India and Bangladesh’s Test encounters have produced some memorable individual performances. Here’s a glance at the key stats that define the rivalry:

Matches Played: 13

India Wins: 11

Bangladesh Wins: 0

Draws: 2

Ties: 0

IND vs BAN: Top Performers

Leading Run-Scorer

Sachin Tendulkar leads the charts with 820 runs against Bangladesh, a testament to his consistency and dominance over the years.

Leading Wicket-Taker

Zaheer Khan, with 31 wickets, remains India’s most successful bowler in this contest, having delivered some match-winning spells.

Highest Team Total

India’s highest team total in this fixture came in Hyderabad in 2017, when they posted a commanding 687/6 declared.

Lowest Team Total

Bangladesh’s lowest Test total against India is 91, recorded in Dhaka in 2000, reflecting India’s bowling superiority.

Highest Individual Score

Sachin Tendulkar also holds the record for the highest individual score in this contest, with his unbeaten 248 in Dhaka in 2004.

Best Bowling Figures (Innings)

Zaheer Khan's 7/87 in Dhaka in 2010 remains the best individual bowling performance in an innings between the two sides.

Best Bowling Figures (Match)

Irfan Pathan’s impressive 11/96 in Dhaka in 2004 is the best match haul in the series.

India vs Bangladesh: Test squads

India (1st Test): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Litton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

Important Series For World Test Championship

With the World Test Championship standings hanging in the balance, both teams will have more than just pride to play for. India will look to assert their dominance and secure maximum points, while Bangladesh will aim to make history by winning their first-ever Test match against India.