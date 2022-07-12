Though India and England are on the road to prepare for Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, there is also an ODI World Cup to be hosted by the visitors in the same time period next year.

If India's long-term planning for the ODI World Cup needed an initial push, then the upcoming three-match series against the World Champions in this format of the game, starting from The Oval on Tuesday (July 12), is the perfect way for them to kickstart it.

Meanwhile, the good news for fans is that the weather in London would be alright for a good game of cricket, which gets underway at 5:30 pm IST (12:30 pm local time). There is no chance of rain and the playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures are expected to be around the 32-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s. Much like the T20Is, the weather is unlikely to create any interruption in the game. Check London's weather report for July 12 here:

Notably, India's star batter Virat Kohli is likely to miss out on the first ODI due to a suspected groin injury. Kohli did not come for optional practise on Monday ahead of the first ODI match at Kensington Oval, London.

However, with the addition of ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, one can think of India to be stronger in the batting department.

England, on the other hand, will be playing in the format for the first time since the retirement of their 2019 World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan. After defeating the Netherlands 3-0, England suffered a setback by conceding the T20I series to India.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh