Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah made the Asia Cup 2022 game against Rohit Sharma’s India quite special for himself as he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend soon after the game. The photos of Shah’s effort went viral on social media as his girlfriend also accepted the proposal.

The 26-year-old came out to bat at number 4 in the 193-run chase and scored 30 off 28 balls with two fours and a six. In the attempt to increase the scoring rate he was dismissed in the 18th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as substitute fielder Ravi Bishnoi grabbed a tricky catch to end his stay in the middle.

The middle-order batter has played 43 T20Is in his career so far and scored 633 runs at an average of 20.42. His highest score in T20Is is 79 which he scored against Ireland in 2019. He has also grabbed 11 wickets with the ball.

WATCH Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposing to his girlfriend HERE…

She said YES!

A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India

A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

Hong Kong suffered a 40-run defeat in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against India. Soon after the match, Shah went on his knees in the stands in front of his girlfriend with a ring in his hand much like Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Deepak Chahar's proposal to Jaya Bhardwaj after IPL 2020 match which had gone viral. His girlfriend was delighted with the proposal and immediately said yes to him.

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan said that they need to improve their bowling performance in the death overs of the match for their upcoming clash. Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 68 not out, Virat Kohli’s 59 not out and Ravindra Jadeja’s quick fielding helped India secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

India outplayed Hong Kong in all departments and also became the second team to qualify for the Super 4. “We bowled well till the 13 overs. We restricted them and we need to work on our death bowling. The mindset is that we enjoy our game. It was a slow wicket. Spin bowlers could not bowl well in death overs and we need to work on that,” Khan said in a post-match press conference.

Praising the star duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, he said, “Suryakumar Yadav batted really well. The Way Suryakumar played he did not allow us to make a comeback in the last 6-7 overs. Virat Kohli is coming back into form I guess. The way he has played shows that he is coming back into form.”

(with ANI inputs)