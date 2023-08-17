India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Ticket Prices Revealed, Available For Rs 2500 To 25000

The biggest tournament of the Asia region is set to begin from August 30 with Pakistan ready to lock horns with Nepal followed up by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh taking on each other the next day. The much-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. Fans can now buy the tickets online as the official board of Pakistan cricket have shared a link for the same from their social media handle.

The price of the tickets starts from $30 which is estimated to be around Rs 2500 in Indian currency and the price goes up to $300 (Rs 25,000) which is for the Grand Stand Top Level 'A' and 'B'. The site also offers a ticket for the 'B' and 'A' VIP sections with a price tag of $125 (Rs 10,388). (Asia Cup 2023: 'We Face Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf...,' Pakistan Batter's Savage Reply On Jasprit Bumrah's Return)

The wait is over, cricket fans!

Second batch of #AsiaCup2023 tickets is now available!

Don't miss the match on 2 September.

