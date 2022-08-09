India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup later this year. The World Cup fixture will take place on 23rd of October in Australia's Melbourne. The Men in Green have suffered against the Men in Blue in the World Cups for a very long time. However, defying all odds the Pakistan team thrashed India in the 2021 World Cup in UAE last year when captain Babar Azam lead his side from the front to defeat Virat Kohli's mighty India.

Notably, before that statement-making victory of 10 wickets, Pakistan had never won a single clash between the two arch-rivals in ODI or T20I World Cup. Although, Pakistan are the leader in terms of total head-to-head matches stats but India's dominance in the World Cup is just extraordinary. Pakistani batter Sohaib Maqsood explained the reason for India's extraordinary record and Pakistan's poor run against the Men in Blue in the World Cups. (Asia Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India squad due to THIS reason)

While many suggest it was the pressure that sank Pakistan's ship every time in the World Cup against India, Sohaib believes it is something else. The batter opines that the real reason is the over-excitement of players from Pakistan playing India on the

biggest stage of cricket.

"The reason for the green shirts’ consistent defeat against India in World Cup matches is because the Pakistani team became overexcited (sic). However, in the recent past, our team has started treating Indo-Pak matches normally, and it has improved our performance too," Maqsood said while speaking to Geo News.

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium, confirmed ACC president Jay Shah as he announced the full schedule of the tournament. The mega event kickstarts on August 27 with the opening game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.