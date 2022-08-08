Asia Cup 2022: BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad for the upcoming marquee tournament about to start on August 27. The major news was star batters, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul returning back to the squad, and Jasprit Bumrah not featuring in it. Along with this, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, and Ishan Kishan were also some shocking names missing out from the Men in Blue squad. The batting lineup looks strong on paper whereas the bowling lineup has got only one veteran pacer with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the only experienced fast-bowler with Arshdeep and Avesh Khan. (Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ASIA CUP squad due to THIS reason)

However, some critics of the star Indian batter Virat Kohli were not happy with the former India captain coming back into the back taking back his no. 3 slot from Shreyas Iyer. Fans slammed BCCI on Twitter saying, "Shreyas Iyer was a safer bet than Virat Kohli', given the bad run of form the 34-year-old right-hander is. (Checkout India's Asia Cup squad HERE)

Check out the angry reactions for leaving Shreyas Iyer out for Kohli below...

Iyer is a safer bet than Kohli .. ppl celebrating replacing bad with finished https://t.co/ElejBt72jC — Gajala - CEO, Sonic Solutions (@Hramblings) August 8, 2022

Keypoints From ICT Squad for Asia cup 2022



- Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel Are both ruled out of asia cup due to injury.

- Virat Kohli and Vice-Captain KL Rahul is back in the team

-Deepak chahar , Axar patel and Shreyas Iyer are 3 reserved players.#AsiaCup2022 August 8, 2022

Shreyas Iyer was good with Virat Kohli — (@sahilali2000) August 8, 2022

Indians to Score 50+ Scores at most Different Batting Positions in T20I



5 - #RohitSharma

4 - Shreyas Iyer*

4 - Suryakumar

4 - #KLRahul

3 - Virat Kohli

3 - Manish Pandey#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/lVY45aFuqD — KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) August 7, 2022

Virat, Why you are not using long handle of the bat. After 30+ of you must use long handle of the bat for better shot selection process — P.Narayana Rao (@pnrao181) August 8, 2022

Y Kohli n kl these r currently out of T20, shreyas n Samson axar much derserve August 8, 2022

Shreyas Iyer is one batter who has not lived up to his potential in the T20 internationals recently, but he showed his class and promise at the start of the year in the home series against Sri Lanka. The right-hander possesses some power and influential batting style, maybe that's why netizens were not impressed with him being left out of the squad doing fairly average at the no. 3 spot. Virat Kohli needs no introduction and he can well be a game-changing player the day his bat gets back to the fine rhythm it was in a few years back. (Asia Cup T20 Cricket: India vs Pakistan tickets available now, how to buy and book Asia Cup T20 Tickets in UAE, check here)

BCCI have made it clear by dropping Shami that the veteran pacer is not in the T20 World Cup plans but still many names can come in later for the Men in Blue in December for the World Cup after this major tournament's performance review. Asia Cup 2022 begins on August 27. India will play their first T20I match of the tournament against Pakistan on August 28.