At the age of 34, Virat Kohli was running like an 18-year-old between the wickets, was calm like a 40-year-old during the chase and was playing proper cricketing shots as if he had invented them. India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 witnessed, a Virat Kohli innings which we saw last time back in 2016 vs Australia at Mohali and according to him this one was even better than that. In the post-match presentation, Virat said that even he do not know how he pulled that off. Twitter was filled with #ViratKohli posts. India talisman Suryakumar Yadav hailed the king while praising him in 'Marathi'. SKY posted photos of Virat on his Twitter with the captain, "Maanla re bhauuuuu."

Earlier, When Suryakumar Yadav scored an 18-ball fifty against South Africa with the help of five boundaries and 5 sixes. Virat had posted a similar comment on SKY's Instagram post.

After Virat Kohli's epic 82 not out in 53 balls, the official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a graphic showing Kohli sitting on a throne. "The King is back...Take a bow, Virat Kohli," the ICC wrote. Kohli came to the crease in the second over after opener K.L Rahul (4) was undone by Naseem Shah and things looked tense for India when a fired-up Haris Rauf removed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. India were tottering 31/3 after the end of Power-play. But Kohli kept his nerve and, just like he has done so many times previously, expertly guided India home in front of a crowd in excess of 90,000 at the MCG in Melbourne.

India never looked like winning it, but with Kohli and Hardik Pandya at the crease, there was always an outside chance they could pull a rabbit out of the hat. Kohli and Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to 160/6 on the last ball of the match to get their campaign off to a winning start. There were 31 needed from the last two overs and Kohli hit Rauf for two massive sixes on the final two deliveries of the penultimate over to make the equation 16 from the final six balls.