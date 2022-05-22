BCCI selectors picked their India squad for the T20s vs South Africa on Sunday (May 22) and there were some comebacks while a couple of youngsters have received their maiden India call-up.

Three crucial selections are of Dinesh Karthik, who has made another India comeback at the age of 36, courtesy his brilliant campaign in IPL 2022, wherein he played many a top knocks for his new franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Karthik had earlied shared his wish with the world that he was working very hard on his India comeback and that this remains his ultimate aim in IPL.

Another notable selections are of two quality young pacers in Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik and Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh. While Malik is known for his pace as well as wicket-taking abilities, Arshdeep has been consistently doing well for Punjab and Punjab Kings with new as well as as old ball. He is quality with both start and end of the innings and could turn out to be a potent threat for opponents at the death, alongside Jasprit Bumrah while playing for India.

BCCI selectors, however, it seems have shut the door for Shikhar Dhawan, who has again been ignored. Not to forget, Dhawan did not play for India at the T20 World Cup. He continues to feature in India's ODI side but has lost his place in the T20 side. He last played a T20 for India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka where he was a leader as well.

Former India batter Suresh Raina has showed sympathies with Dhawan, saying that he deserved an India comeback, just like Karthik.

#DineshKarthik's return to India squad for T20s vs South Africa puts pressure on #RishabhPant Read more:https://t.co/B5K4p5BLoW — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 22, 2022

"I feel Shikhar Dhawan should have been picked. He is a good team man, a jolly person who keeps team environment happy and if Dinesh Karthik can make a comback, why not Shikhar Dhawan," Raina said during a show on Star Sports.

Not to forget, Shikhar has scored 421 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2022 so far and he is expected to add more to the total after Punjab Kings' last game of IPL 2022 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. But despite these numbers, Dhawan has been ignored. It seems his growing age is one of the factors as selectors look to include young blood in the squad.