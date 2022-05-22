The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa on Sunday. IPL 2022's fastest bowler Umran Malik received his maiden call up after a terrific season in the cash-rich league. Malik has gathered 21 wickets in 13 matches so far at an economy rate of 8.94. Umran also became the youngest bowler to claim more than 20 wickets in one IPL season.

In this article, we will take you through five reasons why Umran Malik got selected for Team India.

1. Only bowler to clock 155+

Umran Malik touched 157 kmph in the match against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022. He is the only bowler in India who can bowl constantly at this pace. Many cricket pundits have expressed that Umran needs to be groomed to be a lethal force in Indian cricket. BCCI included him in the squad for South Africa series so that he can rub shoulders with experienced pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and get the hang of international cricket.

2. Eyes on ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

In the month of October, India will be playing the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. As we all know that Australian pitches assist fast bowlers and it will be a deadly combination if Jasprit Bumrah gets a partner like Umran Malik who bowls as fast as 155+. In these next five months, BCCI will look to groom Umran for the big event by giving him ample opportunities.

3. Reward for IPL performance

BCCI's selection committee picked two young pacers in the name of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh for the South Africa series. Both of them have performed exceptionally well in the ongoing IPL 2022. Arshdeep mastered the art of bowling in death overs while Umran has a knack for bowling in middle overs.

4. Praised around the world

Right from cricket's fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar to Australia's legendary pacer Brett Lee, all the cricket experts around the world have praised Umran Malik for his sheer pace. India great Sunil Gavaskar also backed him to play for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

5. Rest for the senior players

Jasprit Bumrah and M Shami deserve a much-needed break after a two-month-long IPL. These two are also India's key bowlers in the Test set-up. With England's one-off Test just around the corner, Team India can not afford to get either Bumrah or Shami injured. This also gives an opportunity to guys like Bhuwaneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel to step up and take the responsibility for the team.