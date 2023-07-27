WATCH: Virat Kohli's Animated Celebration After Hitting Hardik Pandya For Four In Nets Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is a great cricketer and an equally fun character. The batting star from India knows how to keep entertaining the fans through his theatrics on the field and also keeps the jokes coming in the dressing room. Kohli plays his cricket hard and uplifts the team morale too when the chips are down. Every now and then, we see a Kohli dance video going viral and this time in West Indies, it is still the same case.

On the eve of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies, Kohli was batting in the nets and hit a boundary off Hardik Pandya. The ace all-rounder gave a hard look to Kohli. The India batter stared back at him and just when Hardik turned to return to his bowling mark, Kohli started signalling four in an animated manner, almot breaking into the dance mode. The video is coamplete fun and the fans are loving it too. The video has gone viral instantly on social media.



Watch Kohli mocking Hardik Pandya in nets below:

Virat Kohli having fun in nets with Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/2KQ9BHHLkK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 27, 2023

India will enter the contest as favourites. Despite the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer missing as they continue to recover from respective injuries, India are a force to reckon with. Indians have recently won the Test series and would like to carry the form and momentum into the ODIs. Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in all India vs West Indies ODIs.

Kohli has 2261 runs in ODIs vs West Indies, meaning he clearly enjoys playing against them. Second in the list is India captain Rohit Sharma, who has 1601 runs followed by the great Sachin Tendulkar (1573 runs), Desmond Haynes (1357 runs) and current India head coach Rahul Dravid (1348 runs).

All eyes will be on the likes of Umran Malik, Suryakumar Yadav as well. These two have the big opportunity to impress the selectors. In absence of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, Umran's role become even more important. Jaydev Unadkat is also in the side and he is certain to get a game now that Siraj has returned to India citing some slight injury concern. Suryakumar Yadav knows this is his last chance to revive his ODI career. He should look to score at least one century to give a sweet headache to the selectors.