Latest Cricket News: Team India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Flies Back Home After Being Rested For India Vs West Indies ODI Series

Bridgetown: Team India’s star pacer Mohammed Siraj has flown back home after being rested from the three-match ODI series against West Indies, as reported by ESPNcricinfo website. The bowler flew back with the rest of the Test returnees in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini. Siraj was anticipated to lead a pace attack that also includes the all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh, and Umran Malik while Mohammed Shami remained rested.

However, according to ESPNcricinfo website, the BCCI decided to rest Siraj from the ODI part of the West Indies tour due to his workload. India have the Asia Cup 2023 from the end of August to the middle of September, followed by a three-game home series against Australia in September, during a hectic time leading up to the domestic ODI World Cup 2023 in October.

Siraj, who was not included in the T20I squad for the Caribbean tour, took seven wickets in the two Tests, including a five-for in the first innings on a flat Port-of-Spain court to spark a batting collapse for West Indies on the fourth morning. Siraj’s last ODI was against Australia in March 2022 at home. He finished the series with five wickets, the most for India and the series' second most. Siraj’s 43 ODI wickets since the start of 2022 are the most by an Indian bowler.



Mohammad Siraj in 2023:



_In ODIs - 19 wkts, 13.2 ave, 4.6 Eco.

_In Tests - 13 wickets, 29.6 ave.

_In T20Is - 7 wkts, 15.2 ave, 6.6 Eco.

_In IPL - 19 wkts, 19.7 ave, 7.5 Eco.



