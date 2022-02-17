India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI Live in India

Clinical in most aspects of the game so far, India will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli also regains his form when they take on a struggling West Indies in the potentially series-deciding second T20 International in Kolkata on Friday (February 18). The touring West Indies side has been far from being at its best and has failed to trouble the hosts in any of the matches so far.

After being outclassed 0-3 in the ODI leg in Ahmedabad, the Kieron Pollard-led team was expected to give India some challenge in its favourite T20 format, especially after a 3-2 win over England in its last series at home. But they hardly managed to trouble the hosts in the first T20I here on Wednesday, going down by six wickets.

Another win and it will be a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after being appointed the full time captain for Team India. The only concern for India has been Kohli's form and he would definitely want a bigger knock than the scores of 8, 18, 0, and 17 so far in the assignment.

When and at what time will the 2nd T20 match between India vs West Indies start?

The 2nd T20 between India vs West Indies begins on February 18 at 7.30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20 match between India vs West Indies take place?

The 2nd T20 match between India vs West Indies will be held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Which channel will telecast the 2nd T20 match between India vs West Indies in India?

The 2nd T20 match between India vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20 match between India vs West Indies in India?

The 2nd T20 match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.