India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2023 Final Gold Medal Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W Vs SL W Final?

The Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket Final promises to be a thrilling contest between India and Sri Lanka, both vying for their first Gold medal in the history of the Games.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The excitement is building up as India's women's cricket team is all set to face Sri Lanka in the final of the Asian Games 2023. After a stunning victory over Bangladesh, India is determined to secure their first-ever Gold medal in the 19th edition of the Games. With the return of Harmanpreet Kaur and a formidable lineup, all eyes are on this historic clash.

India's Path to the Final: India's journey to the final was nothing short of impressive. They secured their spot in the quarter-finals due to their high T20 world ranking. Although their quarter-final match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain, their superior seeding saw them through. In the semi-finals, Smriti Mandhana's squad dominated Bangladesh, with Pooja Vastrakar's exceptional performance ensuring Bangladesh was bundled out for a mere 51 runs.

Sri Lanka's Quest for Gold: Sri Lanka, a formidable opponent, is also eyeing their maiden Gold medal in women's cricket at the Asian Games. In Hangzhou, they outclassed Thailand in the quarter-finals and overcame Pakistan in the semi-finals. Udeshika Prabodhani's three-wicket haul played a pivotal role in restricting Pakistan to 75/9, securing Sri Lanka's spot in the final.

Head-to-Head Record: In the thrilling final showdown, India holds a significant advantage in their head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in women's T20 Internationals. Out of the 23 T20I matches played between the two teams, India has emerged victorious 18 times. This statistic adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this encounter.

Match Details:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou
Start Time: 11:30 AM IST
Toss: 11:00 AM IST

Where to Watch Live:

Live Streaming: Indian viewers can catch the action live on the SonyLiv app and website, ensuring you don't miss a moment of this historic match.
Live Telecast: The live telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women cricket final will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Tune in to witness this epic battle on your screens.

The Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket Final promises to be a thrilling contest between India and Sri Lanka, both vying for their first Gold medal in the history of the Games. With star players back in action and a passionate cricketing audience, Monday's showdown is set to be a memorable day for women's cricket. Don't forget to mark your calendars and catch all the live action as it unfolds in Hangzhou.

