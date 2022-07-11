NewsCricket
INDIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET TEAM

Indian women's cricket team for Commonwealth Games 2022 announced

This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event. 

 

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

Indian women's cricket team for Commonwealth Games 2022 announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event. 

India is in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B. The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals. India is scheduled to play three games in the league stage of the tournament starting 29th July 2022.  

Team India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

