India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad to be picked on THIS date, BIG concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness

The Rohit Sharma-led India will be aiming to do well at the T20 World Cup 2022. After a bad Asia Cup 2022, Team India will be under extreme pressure to deliver the goods. There have been lot of learning from the Asia Cup campaign. Hopefully, the team has taken those learnings back on their way to India. Not to forget, India did not field their best XI with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel missing due to injury.

The bad news for India is that Bumrah's fitness concerns still remain. He and Harshal are currently recuperating from the injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. As per a BCCI souce, Bumrah is still not fit and he is running against time right now and selectors are expected to pick Indian team for T20 World Cup 2022 on September 16 (Friday).

"Bumrah has not been declared fit yet. He is going to be at the NCA this week before the selection. The World Cup is is still over a month away. Therefore, his selection will happen considering that," a BCCI official told Times of India.

Bumrah's absence was felt during the Asia Cup 2022 with India failing to defend the target in back-to-back games in the Super stage, vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India's pace attacked lacked the bite throughout the World Cup as the experiment to take just 3 pacers to UAE for Asia Cup in form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan failed. Bhuvneshwar did not look at his best until the last match vs Afghanistan where he picked five wickets. Another big failure was of Avesh Khan who leaked runs in abundance and was not among the top wicket-takers. Arshdeep, however, lived up to billing, handling nerves beautfully in the last over on two occasions.