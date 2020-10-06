IPL 2020: Virat Kohli sets this world record during Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Monday (October 5) created a world record with his 197th appearance for the Indian Premier League frnachise in their clash against Delhi Capitals in UAE. Kohli, who has been playing for the RCB right from the first season of IPL, has created the record for becoming the most-capped player for a single T20 team. With his 197th game for RCB, Kohli broke the record of Somerset's James Hildreth.

In 197 appearances for RCB, Kohli has scored 5969 runs at an average of 37.77 and a strike rate of 132. He has hit 5 tons and 39 fifties for RCB so far. Kohli is also the only player in the history of IPL to have scored over 900 runs in a single season.

While Kohli succeeded in setting a new personal record with RCB, his team faced a 59-run defeat against Delhi Capitals on Monday. The Virat Kohli-led side won the toss and asked Delhi Capitals to bat first.

Openers Prithvi Shaw (23-ball 42) and Shikhar Dhawan (28-ball 32) provided a perfect start to the Shreyas Iyer-led team by stitching a 68-run stand for the opening wicket.

After the dismissal of the two openers, skipper Shreyas Iyer--who had pulled back a sublime knock off 88 runs in their last fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), failed to click with the bat and departed cheaply for 11 runs.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets, while Isuru Udana and Moeen Ali chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Kagiso Rabada proved to be a tormentor-in-chief for Delhi Capitals as he finished with brilliant figures of four for 24 to help his side restrict RCB to a score of 137 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs.

Besides Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel grabbed two wickets each, while Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with a wicket.

Skipper Virat Kohli was the top scorer for the RCB with 39-ball 43 runs. The victory saw the Delhi Capitals climp up to the top spot in the IPL standings. The Iyer-led team is standing above defending champions Mumbai Indians with four wins from five matches.