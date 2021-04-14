हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anrich Nortje

IPL 2021: Big setback for DC as THIS star player tests COVID-19 positive ahead of RR clash

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje tested positive while undergoing quarantine.

IPL 2021: Big setback for DC as THIS star player tests COVID-19 positive ahead of RR clash
Delhi Capitals players (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of their clash against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals suffers a major setback as their pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the pacer tested positive while undergoing quarantine. "He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine," the source said.

The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

Nortje was last seen in action during the ODI series against Pakistan. The pacer played the first two ODIs against the Babar Azam-led side and then he made his way to India to take part in the IPL.

After landing in Mumbai, Nortje was undergoing seven days of mandatory quarantine. Before the start of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals received a big blow as spinner Axar Patel tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Rishabh Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals.

In his first match as in-charge of Delhi Capitals, Pant saw a winning performance as his side defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 188 as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set the stage on fire with their stunning opening partnership against CSK.

DC will next take on RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anrich NortjeIPL 2021DCCOVID-19
Next
Story

IPL 2021: RCB’s AB de Villiers feels SRH is a team they can ‘dominate’

Must Watch

PT16M46S

Bengal: Mamata Banerjee arrives at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, meets families of violence victims