IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw becomes second player to smash six fours in same over; Shivam Mavi creates unwanted record

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is in red-hot form and his carnage against Shivam Mavi during the Indian Premier League clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday was a proof of it.

Chasing 155, Shaw kicked-off the Dehi Capitals innings by smashing Mavi for six consecutive fours in the first over. His effort saw him become the second batsman after India's Test vice-captain and his Delhi Capitals teammate Ajinkya Rahane to achieve this feat in the history of the T20 league.

Mavi started off with a wide delivery, but what followed next was some unreal stuff from the Mumbai cricketer.

Mavi then bowled a pitched up delivery, which Shaw smashed over the bowler's head for four and then whipped the following delivery over midwicket. The third boundary came in the form of a classic drive towards the off-side.

The fourth delivery was a low full toss outside off, which Shaw smashed for a cracking boundary through the covers and went on to score two more boundaries in the final two deliveries of the over.

After a poor outing in the previous edition of IPL, held in UAE and another off show during India's tour to Australia, Shaw lost his place in Team India. However, since then the 21-year-old has been in impeccable touch and had a amazing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he went on to become the first batsman to score over 800 runs in a single edition in the history of the tournament.

Shaw, who is currently batting in the middle, took 18 deliveries to reach his half-century, which also saw him hit the second fastest fifty by a Delhi player in IPL. Chris Morris stands at top with a 17-ball 50 against Gujarat Lions in 2016, while the second spot is joint-held by Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and Shaw.

Meanwhile, Mavi, on the other hand, made an unwanted record as he now stands third in the list of bowlers bowling the most expensive first over of an innings in IPL. Assam's Abu Nechim stands at the top of the list after conceding 27 against RCB in 2011. He is followed by Harbhajan Singh, who gave 26 runs against KKR in 2013.