Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw becomes first player to achieve THIS big feat

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw on Sunday added another feather to his cap by becoming the first player to register more than 800 runs in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The opener achieved the feat in the ongoing final between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the final, Shaw's side has been set a target of 313 and if Mumbai manages to chase this down, the side will win their fourth Vijay Hazare title.

Earlier, Madhav Kaushik and Akshdeep Nath played knocks of 158 and 55 respectively as Uttar Pradesh registered 312/4 in the allotted fifty overs. Kaushik's unbeaten 158-run knock is the most number of runs scored by a batsman in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

21-year-old Shaw on Thursday broke Mayank Agarwal's record of scoring most runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy edition. Agarwal had registered 723 runs in the 2017-18 edition.

Shaw on Thursday registered his fourth century in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. Shaw scored a century while playing for Mumbai in the second semi-final against Karnataka here at the Palam A Stadium.

Earlier this week, Shaw broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase.

Prithvi achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra on Tuesday.While Dhoni had smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005, Kohli had hit 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash in Dhaka in 2012.

Prithvi surpassed both Dhoni and Kohli's score while guiding Mumbai into the semi-finals.